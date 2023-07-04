A tornado this past weekend left one homeowner picking up the pieces in central Kentucky, reported by WKYT.
A tornado warning was issued Sunday in Casey County, which is about two hours southeast of Louisville. That's where Albert Buck lives with his family. Buck said when his porch furniture started blowing away he and his wife and kids went to the basement.
Now a big chunk of his roof is gone, and one side of the home was also damaged. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado, with winds of 105 miles per hour hit the area.
"Just thank God that we are alright," Buck said. "We can build the house back. Ain't no big deal as far as the house goes. My wife and kids are all OK. That is the most important part."
The home sustained substantial water damage from all the rain that came in when the roof was ripped off, but Buck's neighbors had hardly any damage.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.