LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting the school year online will require some adjusting for a lot of Kentucky families.
With a full-time job, ministry and seven children ages 8 to 17 still in school, Shelia Thomas can related. She almost always has a lot on her plate.
"We have a daily routine," Thomas said. "I get up, sometimes at 5 in the morning, because I know that my day has to start."
Thomas and her husband are also pastors of a local church. Now, she's mom, teacher and already facing one pressing issue before the first class.
"I'm dealing with one Chromebook with seven kids," she said.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all Kentucky schools start the year online to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Most school districts are following the recommendation and coming up with creative ways to connect with families.
On Tuesday, Johnson Traditional Middle School Principal April Brooks and her dedicated staff in the Parkland neighborhood held a back-to-school drive-thru.
"I would say we've seen about 300 families today," Brooks said. "It was a little disappointing, but at the same time, we realize we have to step in and do what's best for students. So I was so excited to be able to have a drive-thru registration. That way, the students can actually meet me, meet their teacher and get a feel of the school ... especially for our sixth-graders who haven't been in the building before."
For most of the day, Brooks and her staff greeted parents and students with smiles, supplies and even snacks.
"We are actually giving out supplies and some of their notebooks just to make sure they're prepared and feel comfortable doing NTI 2.O," Brooks said.
But not everyone wants to follow the governor's recommendation. Right now, online petitions are circulating among Oldham County and Jefferson County Catholic school families, pushing district leaders to move forward with in-person classes. Oldham County has already said it will start online.
Shelia Thomas still needs one or two more Chromebooks, but she's not mad. In fact, she said she's gained a new appreciation for educators.
"We finally as parents got a chance to see what teachers were talking about," Thomas said.
