LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended school districts to not offer classroom instruction until at least Sept. 28.
Beshear notified school superintendents of his recommendation before he announced it Monday.
He had originally suggested school systems delay in-person learning until at least Aug. 17.
The push to reopen schools comes as two statewide education organizations issued conflicting opinions on the best approach to resume classroom instruction for the upcoming school year.
The Kentucky Education Association issued a statement Friday urging schools to delay reopening plans until statewide and local COVID-19 testing positivity rates fall below 4 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate was 6.02% on Saturday.
"Districts must also consider other factors unique to their own communities, such as the infection rate among school-aged children and whether the Department of Public Health supports their reopening plan," KEA said in its statement.
"Doing anything else is simply irresponsible. Even when those benchmarks are met, school districts that plan to reopen to in-person instruction must implement appropriate, comprehensive mitigation procedures, must continue to offer virtual instruction to families that request it, must accommodate staff members who are at high risk or who live with a person at high risk, and must be ready to return entirely to virtual instruction if the state or county metrics require it."
The Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, however, believes such decisions should be left to local school leaders and boards of education.
KASS said in a statement released Sunday that school districts have based their 2020-21 reopening plans on guidance issued by KDE and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
"It is for these reasons that KASS fully supports the local decisions of superintendents and their board teams to make the best decisions for school re-entry in their local communities," KASS said in its statement.
"To this end, school districts across Kentucky are exploring options for in-person, remote, and virtual learning for families to consider. At the same time, we are working to implement guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of all district employees."
Many schools have planned to reopen with a mix of in-person and virtual learning options, and a growing number of districts have chosen to start the 2020-21 school year with nontraditional instruction.
JCPS is among those beginning the school year remotely, implementing its "NTI 2.0" learning platform on Aug. 25 for at least the first six weeks of the school year.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.