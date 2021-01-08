LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chip Bird said he prepared for this moment his whole life.
Growing up listening to music with his dad, who passed away a few years ago, he has used music to feel connected to him.
"One of the ways I keep his memory alive through me is listen to music as loud as I can as much as I can," Bird said.
And maybe an angel led him to FOX's reboot on a game show classic, "Name That Tune," because Bird, who is from Frankfort, no longer lives in Kentucky or even the United States.
FOX taped the show in Australia, where COVID-19 is far more controlled. Bird, 26, moved there three years ago with his now wife and came across a casting call online.
"It’s the most inconspicuous kind of story ever," Bird said. "It was calling for Americans in Australia to film a game show set in Australia. So it sounded wacky enough, but I was like, 'Whatever, I will give it a shot.'"
Four interviews and auditions later, he ended at a taping in Sydney in December. Bird said keeping it all quiet was the hardest thing.
"Name That Tune" tests contestants' music knowledge and speed. Originally created in 1952, the FOX reboot brings the show back to air in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Although he's a half a world away, Bird's Kentucky charm impressed host Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson.
"I love this Kentucky boy's spirit," Krakowski said before Bird went into the final round of the show.
"I know that southern spirit," Jackson agreed.
The updated version of "Name That Tune" includes a much more dramatic tone for suspense, larger cash prizes and a lot more dancing. Despite the changes, it's still the game fans loved, with contestants wagering in how few notes it will take to pick out the name of a song and a bonus round that challenges players to name seven songs in just 30 seconds.
"My whole motive was to come on and change my life," Bird said. "So that's what I was trying to do."
And change his life he did, going 7-7 in the "Golden Medley" bonus round and winning $136,000.
"Every positive emotion I've ever felt was turned up to about 1,000 at that point in time, and I was just so overwhelmed," he said. "Life has knocked me down a couple of pegs a few times, so this time around, I know better."
Bird said he'll use the money to go college and take a trip back home as soon as he can.
