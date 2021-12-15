FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hearing about the shortage of nurses in Kentucky became contentious Wednesday when a Republican senator criticized Gov. Andy Beshear for not moving more quickly to address the problem.
During a meeting of the Interim Committee on Health, Welfare and Family Services, Kelly Jenkins, the executive director of the Kentucky Board of Nursing, told lawmakers that enrollment in Kentucky's nursing schools has dropped by some 500 students over the past year. She said that could make the shortage even worse.
“If that trend continues, then the pipeline — we've got 12,000 RNs now — you will see those numbers start to drastically go down,” Jenkins said.
Beshear issued an executive order aimed at increasing the number of nursing students. It also offers incentives to retain current nurses.
But Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is also a medical doctor, said he finds Beshear’s order “astonishing.” Alvarado said he proposed using $81 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address the nursing shortage during the September special session on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And we got his usual dial tone, crickets from this governor," Alvarado said. "He did not respond."
Alvarado suggested that Nursing Board regulations limiting the number of students in nursing schools is part of the problem.
“Do you feel like these regulations that have limited the number of nurses that can be cranked out in the state has contributed to the nursing shortage we have here in Kentucky,” he asked.
“Last year, we had 1,777 empty seats in our programs of nursing across the commonwealth,” Jenkins replied. “No, I do not think that we have caused the nursing shortage by not allowing the enrollment.”
Democratic Sen. Karen Berg, of Louisville, who is also a physician, cautioned against loosening the reigns too much.
“I know we have to open enrollment," she said. "I know we have to find people to train our nurses. But the last thing we want to do is give up on a standard of care."
The Board of Nursing said implementing Beshear’s executive order will require some changes to current regulations.
