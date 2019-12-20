LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials confirmed to WDRB that water was inside a gas tank at a local Circle K station.
Complaints were being made at the Circle K on Fegenbush Lane after a man said his daughter's car would not start after she bought gas at the station. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said after testing the tank, it found more than 3 inches of water inside.
The tank has since been fixed, and no other tank at the station was found to contain water.
