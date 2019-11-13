LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is the worst state in the country for lung cancer, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
The Bluegrass State ranked dead last in the report, called the "State of Lung Cancer," for its rate of new lung care cases. In Kentucky, 92 people are diagnosed with lung cancer for every 100,000, which is well above the national average of 59.
The early diagnosis rate in Kentucky, 18.8%, also falls below the average rate of 21.5%.
The state's five-year lung cancer survival rate is only 17.6%, which ranks 41st among the 45 states with survival data. The national five-year survival rate is 21.7%.
Indiana ranks 44th in the country for its rate of new lung cancer cases at 73.2%.
Organizers with the American Lung Association hope the report will serve as a call to action for states to do more to save lives.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.