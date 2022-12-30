LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday.
The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic.
The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS over 10 years, and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years.
Together, that's more than $197 million.
