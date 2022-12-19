LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials and Gov. Andy Beshear are encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu after six flu-related pediatric deaths were reported.
According to a news release, the death toll already meets the prior record for the highest number of pediatric influenza deaths ever reported in Kentucky in a single flu season. Three flu-related deaths happened in the past week.
"This is a milestone we did not want to cross, and our prayers are with each of these families as they mourn the loss of their loved one," Beshear said in a news release. "We are urging our families to get vaccinated as soon as possible to get protected from contracting the flu and COVID."
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said the current flu season is on track to be the worst in Kentucky in at least 10 years. The Kentucky Department for Public Health said none of the children who died in the current influenza season had received a flu shot.
"The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect you and your loved ones against the flu and reduces the risk of becoming dangerously ill or spreading disease," Stack said in a news release. "Unfortunately, fewer than 40% of Kentucky children have received their flu shot this season. It is imperative that every Kentuckian take the essential steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities."
Kentucky has currently reported 29,341 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu. State flu activity level is classified as "widespread" for the ninth-straight week. To see the full report, click here.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone ages six months and older get an annual flu vaccine, especially children who are younger than 5 years old and people who have a high-risk medical condition.
Appointments for flu vaccination may be found at vaccines.gov.
