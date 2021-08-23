LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal program is providing Kentucky with $1.2 million in grant funding to address opioid, stimulants and substance abuse issues in the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kerry Harvey, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, announced Monday the state was awarded grant funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid and Stimulant Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP).
"Every dollar we are able to award through grant funding that increases access to treatment services and recovery programs is worth it to save one more Kentuckian from substance abuse and keep those in recovery on a successful healing journey," Beshear said in a news release.
According to a news release, COSSAP aims tot reduce the impact of opioids, stimulants and other substances on individuals and communities. Participating programs in Kentucky include the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Kentucky Legal Aid, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Legal Aid Society.
On Aug. 3, Kentucky announced more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths compared the year prior.
