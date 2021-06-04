LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's state correctional facilities for adults and juveniles can start having in-person visitors again.
In a release, Gov. Andy Beshear said appointments will open to those who are vaccinated. Family and friends will have to schedule an appointment in advance through the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice.
In-person visitation will resume starting the week of June 20 to give time for families who are not vaccinated to get the shot. Other COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place including plexiglass in visitation areas.
Available visitation dates and times for each specific facility is now available on DOC and DJJ’s websites. Inmates will only be allowed two visitors at a time.
All visitors must register prior to arriving at a facility. All visitors will be required to provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, wear a mask and practice social distancing inside the facility. Temperature and symptom checks will be done upon arrival.
A complete list of the visitation safety guidelines is available on DOC and DJJ’s websites. The new guidelines will only apply to DOC’s 14 prisons that house state inmates and not county jails. Virtual visits will continue at all facilities for the foreseeable future.
Kentucky temporarily halted in-person visitations in March 2020 as one precaution taken to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
