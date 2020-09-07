LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off of back-to-back records in the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state still has to do better.
The governor on Monday reported 291 new cases of the virus in the state, 52 of which are children age 18 and younger, seven ages 5 and under and the youngest being a one month old. That brings the state total to 53,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
"We're seeing a dip in the number of newly reported cases today, as we often do on weekends," Beshear said in a news release.
No additional virus-related deaths were reported Monday. To date, there have been 996 deaths related to the virus in the state.
"I'll take any day we're not announcing new deaths," the governor said. "But we know this is only due to less reporting because of the long holiday weekend. We've lost nearly 1,000 of our fellow Kentuckians to this deadly virus. When we see rising cases like the last couple weeks, we know more deaths follow cases by a couple weeks. Let's recommit to seeing fewer cases and deaths here."
Beshear said because of the limited reporting on Sundays and Monday's federal Labor Day holiday, the release of some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
Kentucky's commissioner of the Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, reiterated the need for citizens to continue wearing masks when out in public, socially distance themselves and avoid congregating.
"What troubles me is what we might see in two or three weeks and beyond if people don't follow guidance, including limiting crowds to 10 people or under and congregating less frequently," he said.
As of Monday, at least 927,819 COVID-19 tests have been given in Kentucky, according to the governor's office, with a 4.34% positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average. At least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the respiratory virus.
For a breakdown of Monday's reported numbers and to look at cases by county, click here. To find a testing location, click here.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 100,394.
The Indiana State Department of Health said four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,144. To date, 1,146,572 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,138,868 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,887 confirmed cases with a positivity rate of 9.8%. Floyd County has 1,150 confirmed cases with a 5.7% positivity rate. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
