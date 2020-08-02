LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he is hopeful that Kentucky is in a "plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases" as state health officials reported 463 new infections and two additional virus-related deaths Sunday.
"We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices," the governor said in a news release.
Sunday's report, which Kentucky Public Health officials say is "limited," is the lowest number of new cases in a week and is just the fifth day since July 15 where less than 500 new cases have been reported.
Although the governor's office did not provide an update on the state's positivity rate, which on Saturday dropped for a fourth consecutive day to 5.22%, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he is "cautiously optimistic we have blunted our steep COVID-19 escalation with the mask requirement, restriction of gatherings to 10 or fewer people, bar closings and restaurant capacity restrictions."
"This is a prolonged challenge, though," Stack said in a news release.
Two more Kentuckians, a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County, have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Beshear said. The state's virus-related toll rose to 742 with Sunday's update.
Eleven of the new cases reported Sunday were children ages 5 and younger, Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health did not provide an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations or COVID-19 patients in intensive care units on Sunday. On Saturday, 602 individuals were hospitalized around the state with COVID-19, and 128 patients were being treated for the respiratory disease in ICUs.
Ninety-one of the new cases reported Sunday were from Jefferson County, bringing its total to 7,131, according to Kentucky Public Health. Fayette County reported the second-most cases with 80, and Warren County reported the third most with 23.
Kentucky has seen at least 31,185 cases of the respiratory disease since March. Kentucky Public Health did not provide an update on recoveries Sunday. As of Saturday, at least 8,135 Kentuckians had recovered from the coronavirus.
