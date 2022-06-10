LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The country's biggest producer of snake venom is in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Red River Gorge has more than 1,700 snakes, LEX18 reported this week.
Co-director Jim Harrison is responsible for venom extractions. The zoo offers one of the few places globally where visitors can watch venom being extracted in person.
"I extract venom because it saves lives," Harrison said. "Most people think of venom, they think of death. I think of life. This is not just a tourist trap on the side of the road. This is a venom production facility. The people who work here are biologists."
The venom is being used for cancer research and creating tests for lupus.
