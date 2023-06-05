Kentucky's state emergency operations center is temporarily sending emergency alerts for Madison County after an incomplete emergency alert early Monday morning, reported by LEX18.
Residents said to LEX18 that the alert lacked basic details, so people were concerned and confused. The original message that went to phones at 4:30 a.m. read, "Local Area Emergency in this area until June 3 4:48AM EDT. Monitor Radio or TV. Message from MADEOCC."
People who received the message weren't able to find out what the emergency was about, whether they went online, watch television or turned on radios.
Madison County Deputy Judge Executive Jill Williams said the issue only impacted phones. She said they don't know why the original alert lacked details. An investigation is being conducted by local, state and federal officials.
Madison County officials are urging people to not turn off emergency alerts.
