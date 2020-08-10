LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he is lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants, but they will be under new rules.
Tuesday, bars and restaurants can begin operating at 50% capacity, but will be expected to stop serving food and drinks by 10 p.m and close their doors by 11 p.m.
John Dant, owner of The Back Door, said he gets a lot of his business from late night customers.
"Normally the restaurant industry people that would normally close at 10, or 11 basically would come here because we have bar food until 3 a.m.," Dant said.
Dant is happy he will be able to go back to 50% capacity, but said closing hours earlier will hurt him.
"You're basically putting a knife in our backs and twisting it," Dant said.
He said the restrictions will also affect his employees.
"You can't survive off of working 20 hours a week when you're normally working 35 or 40 hours a week," Dant said.
Alan Hincks, owner of DunDee Tavern, said he usually keeps his restaurant open until midnight on the weekends and expects to feel the effects of the curfew.
"When it comes to our industry it is more of a concern because we are being the ones singled out," Hincks said. "And the virus it just doesn't come out at 10:01 in restaurants and bars."
Customers have mixed reviews on the latest mandate.
"I guess more indifferent. I can definitely see both sides of the coin," said Joan Yates, a customer at The Back Door.
Customer Clarence Brown said, "I think it's a good decision. Too many people are going out and not trying to take care of themselves and people that are around them."
Derek Thornberry disagreed.
"I don't think the bars are the main component in this spread anyway," he said. "You just got to follow the rules. There's a lot of places probably not following the rules, but that doesn't mean everybody should take the bullet for that."
No word yet on how long the curfew will last.