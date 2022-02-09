HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pothole problem isn't isolated to Louisville. A quick drive down Interstates 71, 65 or 64 will reveal the aggravating bumps in the road that seem to reappear every winter.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said these potholes start showing up when frigid temperatures and precipitation come into play.

"Anytime after a snow and ice event, where you have temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, water gets into the cracks of the roadway, and the roadway expands and contracts," said Jim Hannah, spokesman for KYTC District 5. "All of the sudden, that roadway becomes a pothole."

Since the potholes are causing drivers so much frustration, KYTC's crews are taking advantage of the clear weather to smooth things over.

A group worked along I-71 in Henry County on Wednesday to patch a number of potholes. KYTC said crews plan to do the same this week in Oldham, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby and Trimble counties.

"They shovel it in to the pothole and pound it down, and then ... we kind of depend on the traffic to travel over it and actually really work it into that hole and smooth it over," Hannah said.

Officials said it doesn't take long to fill one pothole, but there are many along the way. They're asking drivers to be patient when encountering a crew at work.

"Heed the signage. There will be signs warning you," Hannah said. "Slow down and be courteous to our crews."

