A Kentucky school district sent students home for the week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, according to a report by Michael Berk of LEX 18.
Lee County Schools canceled classes for the rest of this week, despite it being only the second week of school.
Lee County is located in western Kentucky.
"We're seeing an increase in COVID-19 through the seven counties," said Scott Lockard, the public health director for the Kentucky River District. "In Lee County, the attendance is at that level where they felt they needed to make the call to dismiss classes the rest of the week."
The school district declared Tuesday and Wednesday to be NTI days, but opted to close altogether on Thursday and Friday this week, according to LEX 18.
The new COVID vaccine will not be available for several weeks.
"Between the flu, RSV and COVID, this could be a very serious fall and winter," said Kevin Hall, of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Lockard said COVID isn't the only virus in Lee County.
"We're seeing people testing negative for COVID but having other respiratory illnesses," he said.
Both Lockard and Hall emphasized vaccination, handwashing and staying home from work or school when you're not feeling well.
"Going to work when sick used to be a badge of courage, but not anymore," Lockard said. "Think about your co-workers."