LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Shakespeare is about to open a new headquarters in Old Louisville.
The theater company is renovating a vacant building on Myrtle Street, just steps from Central Park.
It will have offices, rehearsal and community space and a costume shop.
The warehouse next door will serve as storage, allowing the the company to consolidate all of its operations in one location.
"This is truly a dream situation for our company and something we did not think could be possible, to have all of our operations -- office, rehearsal, costume shop and even storage warehouse -- in one location and in such close proximity to Central Park," Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallaces said in a statement. "We're incredibly grateful for these generous community members for coming forward to make [this] possible."
The company has already raised $250,000 and is trying to raise an additional $50,000 for the project.
Shakespeare in the Park plans to return this summer with Romeo and Juliet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.