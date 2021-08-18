LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair starts on Thursday, Aug. 19.
More than 60 food vendors were at the fairgrounds Wednesday, many of them putting the finishing touches on their stands before opening Thursday. It's an opening day they say they've been eagerly awaiting, as last year's fair was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many vendors say they have made adjustments to keep customers and employees safe.
"We've done some plexiglass -- lowered some plexiglass screens here -- so there's less contact between wait personnel and customers," said Don Kenna, manager of a "donut burger" stand run by Sivori Catering.
The fair may be back in action, but signs of the pandemic are still visible, as a Kentucky mandate requires masks inside any state-owned buildings.
But leaders say staff will not force anyone to leave if he or she refuses to wear a mask.
Inside the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, attendees will not only find the typical food and retail vendors, but also something new: locations where they can get vaccinated against COVID-19. In exchange for vaccination, attendees can get a wristband for unlimited rides, as well as a $20 gift card.
"There's been a lot of discussion with a management team -- with our vendors, exhibitors, partners: what can we do? Testing? Can we offer vaccinations?" said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "So that was the common goal of everyone. What can we do to make it convenient for those who would like to have the vaccination?"
Outside the expo center, things are mostly back to normal. The concert series will resume and entertainment tents are set up for fair attendees.
A policy is in effect in regard to minors as well. Anytime after 6 p.m. attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by someone age 21 or older. Officials say IDs will be checked.
Fair officials are encouraging everyone to come to the fair prepared with a mask, even if you don't plan on going inside.
The Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 19-29.
