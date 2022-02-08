LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police's top recruiter, who was disciplined for attending the Jan. 6 riots, has filed a lawsuit alleging he and his wife were sight-seeing that day.
Trooper Michael Webb is suing his department, claiming defamation, vicarious liability, a hostile work environment and that he was deprived of his rights.
Webb went to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5 with his wife and daughter, according to the lawsuit.
The trooper said on Jan. 6, they began a sight-seeing tour around Washington D.C. that morning. He said that while he was at the Vietnam War Memorial with his daughter, he received a Fox News push of the unrest at the capitol at 2:29 p.m.
Webb said after receiving the test, he "immediately" departed Washington. D.C. with his daughter and wife, who was waiting in the car.
Shortly after, Kentucky State Police Major David Trimble texted him and asked, "whether he was enjoying the riots? Hope you got out. Or aren’t near that.”
Webb responded in part, “Negative, we left before the rally ended and didn’t march to the capitol....Our experience was very calm. Massive crowd of people at the rally. Didn't participate in the march," according to the lawsuit.
When Webb returned to work, KSP launched an investigation for him being in Washington D.C. at the time of the riots.
During the investigation, Webb was permanently reassigned to the investigations branch, "essentially removed from all interaction within the department," according to the lawsuit.
The investigation concluded a few weeks later, according to Webb, finding there was no evidence that he violated any KSP standards of conduct.
Kentucky State Police said in a number of press releases, according to the lawsuit, that Webb was at the rally in Washington D.C., but never entered the capitol.
Webb is currently on medical leave, citing the "emotionally stressful situation," according to the suit.
He is asking for a trial and damages to be paid to him.
