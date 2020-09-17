LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Supreme Court is hearing a case that challenges Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders over the past few months related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is spearheading the challenge.
Both sides will present arguments to the seven Kentucky Supreme Court justices, who will have the option to ask questions.
Cameron claims some of Beshear's executive orders violated the constitutional rights of Kentucky residents -- specifically the orders pertaining to wearing masks and limiting capacities at daycares, restaurants, bars and other venues.
La Tasha Buckner, Gov. Beshear's chief of staff, presented her arguments first. She says the governor was within his rights since he had already declared a state of emergency.
Beshear's office has previously admitted some of the orders are imperfect, but said they're still necessary.
"If the appealees are successful, this governor could no longer take action and help thwart the devastation seen by New York, Georgia and Florida," Buckner said. "And our government would be prevented from doing one of our core functions, which is to help protect the public in emergencies."
In a statement, Cameron said Beshear's rhetoric is irresponsible and that he has exceeded his authority. A representative from Cameron's office is scheduled to debate the topic in front of the judges.
The justices will ultimately have to determine if Beshear has overstepped his Constitutional boundaries. There is no word on when that ruling will come.
Just outside the Capitol building where the hearing is taking place, hundreds of people gathered for an anti-mask rally in support of the attorney general's arguments.
On the same day the state Supreme Court hears the challenge to @GovAndyBeshear’s #Covid_19 orders, a group called Constitutional KY is holding an anti-mandate rally outside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/atIpz49N5s— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) September 17, 2020
Organizer Tony Wheatley says the group wanted to make sure the justices heard that the pandemic does not mean the constitution has been suspended pic.twitter.com/wxWAGtBbkp— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) September 17, 2020
This story will be updated.
