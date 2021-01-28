LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of Kentucky's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites will open Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The site, operation by Kroger as part of a national program, will book 3,000 appointments the first week inside Alltech Arena. The priority, at least initially, is Phase 1B, particularly people aged 70 and older, Beshear said.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, during the first week. To book an appointment, CLICK HERE. People can begin booking appointments at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The appointments will be handled in-person, though Beshear said it will be moved to a drive-thru vaccination site, as the weather warms. National Guard members will be on hand with golf carts for anyone who needs help to get inside.
Beshear says the Horse Park was chosen as the first site for a number of reasons, including its proximity to the interstate and the fact that it's owned by the state. He said he will announce more regional sites next Thursday and the Thursday after.
Three other sites — one in Danville and two in Paducah — are also going live next week. Only the Lexington site, however, is operated by Kroger.
The governor announced a separate site Thursday evening where Kentucky residents could go to find out where and when they can get vaccinated. To visit that site, CLICK HERE.
Coronavirus Numbers
Beshear announced 2,947 new cases on Thursday, the lowest numbers on a Thursday in four weeks
More than 430 of those new cases were reported from Jefferson County, and statewide hospitalizations, ICU occupation ventilator use are lower than those reported Wednesday.
The statewide positive rate is 9.04%, the fourth-straight day under 10%. Beshear said Thursday's death total of 69 is the highest of any single day, though not all those are recent. Some are attributed to a lag in reporting from a medical committee, which reviews cases to determine if COVId-19 was a factor.
Ten of those new deaths came from Jefferson County.
This story will be updated.
