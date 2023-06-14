LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will receive $317 million from the national opioid settlement.

The Commonwealth will see the money over the next 15 years.

The money comes from a multistate lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy chains. Attorneys general from several states sued the companies for their roles in fueling the opioid crisis.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron hopes these settlements will give Kentuckians some relief, and help prevent another crisis.

The money is expected to begin flowing to state and local governments by the end of the year.

In total, Kentucky has received more than $900 million from opioid settlements so far.

