LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will receive $317 million from the national opioid settlement.
The Commonwealth will see the money over the next 15 years.
The money comes from a multistate lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy chains. Attorneys general from several states sued the companies for their roles in fueling the opioid crisis.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron hopes these settlements will give Kentuckians some relief, and help prevent another crisis.
The money is expected to begin flowing to state and local governments by the end of the year.
In total, Kentucky has received more than $900 million from opioid settlements so far.
Related Stories:
- $8M headed to Kentucky organizations fighting opioid crisis
- Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
- Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
- Kentucky commission discussing ways to distribute multimillion-dollar opioid settlement
- Kentuckiana officials plan to use opioid settlement dollars to treat and prevent addiction
- Kentucky AG: Opioid settlement will help heal communities
- Opioid distributors to pay nearly $1 billion to Indiana, Kentucky to fight addiction crisis
- AG announces Kentucky's $460 million opioid settlement with pharmaceutical giants
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.