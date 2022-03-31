LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The youth spring turkey season kicks off Saturday across Kentucky, two weeks ahead of the statewide general turkey season.
From April 16 to May 8, hunters should see more young birds than last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a news release Thursday.
“We’re anticipating a healthy harvest this spring, as better hatches the past few summers have produced more poults, or young turkeys, that have matured into gobbling adults,” said Zak Danks, wild turkey program director for the department.
To purchase a license or permit, search for public lands or view the 2022 Spring Hunting Guide, click here.
All wild turkey harvest must be reported to the state's check-in system. To do so, click here or call 800-245-4263.
