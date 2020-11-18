LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Venues, the operator of the state fairgrounds and the downtown convention center, has laid off 13% of its workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an agency spokesman.
The cuts come as Kentucky Venues nears the end of the 2020 North American International Livestock Exposition, which is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center without spectators.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted our business and after much consideration, we regret that we must make the difficult decision to reduce our workforce at this time," Ian Cox, a Kentucky Venues spokesman, said in a statement.
He said the agency "remains optimistic and assures the customer experience will not be impacted."
Cox did not immediately respond to other questions, including what types of jobs were eliminated.
Besides the expo center, Kentucky Venues operates the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown. It has seen a sharp reduction in events in 2020.
This story may be updated.
