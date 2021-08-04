LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Venues is looking to sell naming rights for the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Spectra Partnerships will lead the effort. Kentucky Venues said Spectra will also find corporate sponsorships.
It will focus on the two centers and six annual events, including the Kentucky State Fair, the World's Championship Horse Show, the National Farm Machinery Show, the Championship Tractor Pull, the Livestock Expo and the North American Championship Rodeo.
Spectra has done work for the Owensboro Sportscenter, the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, and the Navy Pier in Chicago.
