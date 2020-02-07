LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team paid tribute to Black History Month during the Wildcats' game against Alabama on Thursday night.
Members of the team wore special warm-up shirts that said "Adamstown," according to a report from Lex18. Adamstown was an African American community in Lexington, Kentucky, that was home to 65 black families in 1880. In 1949, the neighborhood was removed to build UK's Memorial Coliseum, which is now home to the women's basketball team.
"We are thankful for everything they have done to put us in the position we are, and we take it to our chins it is our responsibility to keep pushing forward," senior guard Jaida Roper said. "I think all of us have a strong connection with this month and these shirts and the names across the front of them."
The University of Kentucky has several other events planned to celebrate Black History month.
