LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives.
It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio.
CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient treatment, clients learn how to adapt recovery into their daily lives while continuing their jobs and home life.
"The reason our model is so different is this is not a sort of a short term stabilization. This is a long term treatment of new behaviors to create lifelong sobriety," Holzer said.
Once someone starts the admission process, a personalized plan for recovery is created. It could include a four-day detox treatment, addiction psychologists, nurse practitioners and recovery sponsors.
"About 60% of the time the touch points will be actually in the home and about 40% of the time they'll be virtual, but that will change depending on the situation," Holzer said.
Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday at its new Louisville office.
Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman spoke about the families that will be impacted.
"We've got to make sure that folks can seek recovery in an innovative way and in a way that works for them where maybe others didn't," she said. "And while continuing this work they can meet their household commitments. And that's a tremendous service to their families, to their businesses, to their to their workplaces and to this Commonwealth."
Republican State Senator Julie Raque Adams and Democratic U.S. Congressman-Elect Morgan McGarvey were also speakers at the event.
The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director Van Ingram said Fentanyl is the biggest threat right now and Aware Recovery Care can help diversify options.
"We're in the struggle for the long haul. This is going to be a lot. We didn't get in this addiction crisis in this country overnight, and we're not going to get out of it overnight," Ingram said.
As for cost, if you have Anthem, it has bundled rates already set up. For other insurers, it would be case by case.
But supporters of Aware Recovery Center said the more options the better.
"We don't want to create barriers where we don't need them," Lt. Gov. Coleman said.
The first clients will begin their treatment in the next few weeks.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction there's a statewide call center at 833-8-KY-HELP (4557).
For details on admissions for Aware Recovery Center, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.