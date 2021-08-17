LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The commonwealth's top doctor says misinformation about COVID-19 is hurting Kentuckians.
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, addressed two myths during Gov. Andy Beshear's weekly press briefing on Tuesday.
He said some people are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine because they believe it is unsafe and contains the live virus. Stack said that is false, and the vaccine is safe.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 4.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide.
Stack said the risk of getting COVID-19 far outweighs any possible risk with the vaccine.
"Those who are passing along lies, they are lies, about these vaccines are killing people," he said. "It is horrible, it is tragic, and I urge you all to be very careful about where you get your guidance on this."
Stack also said there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful to a pregnancy or impacts fertility, urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated.
