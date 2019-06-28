FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The much-delayed KentuckyWired project is marking a milestone.
The project to connect rural communities to high-speed internet has finished its first phase. Completion of "Ring 1A" networks the area between Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.
The goal is to use the infrastructure to expand the project to get broadband to all of the Commonwealth's 120 counties. Once complete, Kentucky Wired could make the state the first in the nation to build an open-access fiber optic cable network in every county.
At a June 28 news conference in Lexington, Gov. Matt Bevin announced what he called a "key backbone" segment of the network from Lexington to Somerset has also been completed. That leg of the network will expand into southern and eastern Kentucky in the next phase of the project.
The project is over-budget and behind schedule. Kentucky lawmakers voted to block KentuckyWired officials from borrowing an additional $110 million in early June, after reports that ravenous squirrels delayed the project by chewing through wiring that was supposed to be up and running in April.
Bevin said his administration will exercise its authority to override that vote, and move the project forward.
This isn't the first time the project has been denied extra funds. In February, lawmakers blocked a request for an additional $20 million for "unanticipated borrowing costs." KentuckyWired has been plagued from the beginning by delays and cost overruns, running nearly four years behind schedule.
An audit released in October said Kentucky officials ignored at least three written warnings about a contract to build the network.
Delays have already cost taxpayers a projected $96 million.
Bevin focused on how the expanded infrastructure can be used for job creation, economic investments, health care, education and more. KentuckyWired officials say closing the broadband gap could have a $32 billion economic impact.
Congressman Hal Rogers said the expansion of what he calls the "Super I-Way" into southern and eastern Kentucky will help "close the digital divide."
KentuckyWired was started in 2015 under former Gov. Steve Beshear. State officials said more than 1,600 miles of fiber have been constructed, which means the project is at about the half-way point, with a goal of finishing by the end of 2020.
The University of Kentucky is part of "Ring 1A" and is now connected to KentuckyWired. University president Dr. Eli Capilouto said the technology can help revolutionize business and play a critical role in giving Kentucky residents access to higher education.
Estimates show more than 23 million Americans in rural communities do not have access to high-speed internet connections. In 2017, according to U.S. News & World Report, Kentucky ranked 48th in the nation for access to broadband.
