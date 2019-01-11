LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash at a Dixie Highway intersection.
Officers responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. Friday near Greenwood Road, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
MetroSafe told WDRB the crash was reported at the intersection of Fury Way and Dixie Highway.
Police believe a vehicle headed southbound on Dixie Highway drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle, Smiley said.
A female passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene while the driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people from the other vehicle involved in the crash were also transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dixie Highway will be closed in the area of Fury Way and Greenwood Road for the next several hours.
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.