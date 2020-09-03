LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The King Louis Statue in Downtown Louisville has been removed.
Crews began working to remove the statue Thursday morning. The statue at the corner of 6th and Jefferson Streets suffered damage during protests in Louisville including a broken hand and spray paint.
City leaders say the decision to remove the statue was made to avoid further destruction and to prevent people in the area from getting injured.
The King Louis statue will be taken to a storage facility where it will be restored. The future of the statue will be discussed after a conservation assessment is completed.
The King Louis statue has been downtown since it was gifted to the city in 1967.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.