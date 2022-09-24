LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kiss, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are among the top acts rocking out at Louder Than Life in Louisville on Saturday.
Tens of thousands visited the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center to see some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll perform at the weekend-long festival.
As Pop Evil took the stage, fans crowd surfed nearby in the crowd.
Tens of thousands rock out to @PopEvil for day three of Louder than Life in #Louisville. @WDRBNews 10pm @LTLFest #Louderthanlife2022 #PopEvil pic.twitter.com/Mlzyqxw3lp— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) September 24, 2022
Some fans, like Frank Cremeans -- who spent nearly $2,000 for a Kiss outfit -- went all out to look like their favorite bands, and spared no expense do it.
"I ordered it from a fellow in Texas, and he made it for me," Cremeans said. "It cost me $1,800 and I think it was well worth dealing with it. Worth every penny. Every penny."
To see the festival's full lineup, click here. The music festival wraps up on Sunday.
