LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people showed up to the Kentucky Expo Center on Friday ready to rock out for day two of Louder Than Life.
The festival has been growing over the years since it began in 2014. Organizers are expecting a massive crowd this year.
On Friday, some of the bands performing include Slipknot, Shinedown and Lamb of God. Over the weekend, the headliners include KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice in Chains and Incubus.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
IMAGES | Fans come ready to rock at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville
The four day festival draws people from all walks of life -- some in costumes.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
WDRB's Scott Reynolds interviewing Slipknot singer Corey Taylor at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. while photojournalist Emily Evans rolls video. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. brought out music fans in all types of colorful outfits. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
WDRB's Scott Reynolds with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
WDRB photojournalist Emily Evans with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
WDRB photojournalist Emily Evans and intern Delany Brister with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor at Louder Than Life 2022 in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image) Sept. 23, 2022.
But even Corey Taylor, the lead singer of SlipKnot, believes the festival is not all about the music.
He partnered with Louisville's Veteran's Club to raise awareness regarding PTSD amid veterans and the first responder community.
The Taylor Foundation donated a guitar signed by the lead singer. Festival goers were able to donate to the Veteran's Club for a chance to win the signed guitar.
"Just being able to express yourself and let go of those things, that kind of goes hand-in-hand with what SlipKnot has always been about," Taylor said. "Taking those traumas, those issues, that pain and turning it into something creative and something that people can relate to. It's what a lot of these organizations are doing."
Louder Than Life is larger than life, expanding from the two-day festival in 2014 to now becoming an event that will see over 160,000 people attend throughout the four days.