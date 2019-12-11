LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A balloon took a long journey from California all the way to Kentucky.
According to a report by CNN, Kristin Dukes, a woman in Greenfield, Kentucky, claims her husband found a balloon floating on their farm.
They reached out to the Kiwanis Club in Visalia, California.
The club says it had just released balloons the day before, but it sounded nearly impossible for the balloon to have traveled 2,000 miles in 24 hours.
"I mean, our farm is almost at the end of a dead road, and our neighbors haven't been to California recently," said Dukes.
For the balloon to travel that quickly, it would have gone over 100 miles per hour.
The Kiwanis Club says it does balloon releases often, and the red balloon likely floated there from a previous release.
