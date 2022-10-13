LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger, the country's largest grocery store chain, may be looking to buy the second-largest chain.
According to reports by Bloomberg and CNBC, Kroger is in talks to buy Albertsons.
Kroger is one of the largest employers in Kentuckiana.
The all-cash deal could be announced Friday.
Any deal between the two companies would likely face intense anti-trust scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Neither company has commented on the potential deal.
