LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger, the country's largest grocery store chain, may be looking to buy the second-largest chain.

According to reports by Bloomberg and CNBC, Kroger is in talks to buy Albertsons. 

Kroger is one of the largest employers in Kentuckiana. 

The all-cash deal could be announced Friday. 

Any deal between the two companies would likely face intense anti-trust scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Neither company has commented on the potential deal.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags