LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is issuing a voluntary recall of bags of kale.
The company says 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded kale produced by Baker Farms may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes contamination. The bags have the with the UPC code of 11110-18170 with a best by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package below the light blue bar. The kale was pulled from produce departments on Sept. 16.
According to the release by the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may also suffer only short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. So far, no illnesses have been reported associated with the kale.
The bagged kale was distributed by Kroger to stores in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund. Kroger may also be contacted at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.
