LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your fridge; Kroger announced Friday that it is recalling frozen berry products due to possible hepatitis A contamination.
According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the products in question are Townsend Farms' Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48- and 16-ounce bags) and 16-ounce bags of Private Selection Frozen Blackberries.
The 48-ounce bags of Triple Berry Medley have a best-buy date of July 7, 2020, and the 16-ounce bags have a best-buy date of June 19, 2020. The blackberries have two best-buy dates, June 19, 2020 and July 2, 2020.
No customer illnesses have been reported, but the FDA found a sample of the Private Selection frozen berries to be contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.
Customers who have purchased the products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement. Kroger has removed the products from store shelves, the release said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.