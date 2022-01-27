LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger will open a new fulfillment center in Louisville, adding 161 jobs.
The new 5,000-square-foot e-commerce facility is set to go on Robards Lane off of Gardiner Lane. Kroger said the new location, expected to start operating later this year, will expand its fresh grocery delivery.
“We’re proud to expand the Kroger fulfillment network to Louisville,” Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, said in a news release. “The new service is an innovative addition to the expanding digital shopping experience available to Kroger customers. The network’s delivery spoke facility will provide unmatched customer service and improve access to fresh food in areas eager for the variety and value offered by Kroger direct to their homes.”
Open positions will include delivery van drivers.
Kentucky is home to more than 100 Kroger stores as well as four manufacturing and distribution centers. There is also a Kroger regional headquarters in Louisville.
“I want to thank leaders at Kroger not only for this announcement, but also for their continued commitment to the commonwealth over many years,” Kentucky Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “Kroger has long been a vital part of Kentucky’s growing economy, and this new location helps ensure that will continue to be the case for years to come. I’m grateful for the company’s expanding presence in our state.”
