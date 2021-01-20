LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger customers could soon wave goodbye to checkout lanes if a smart shopping cart works.
The grocery store chain has been testing the Kro-Go, which was developed with the tech startup "Carper."
The Kro-go comes with a card reader, which allows shoppers to pay at the cart itself. It also has a scale for items sold by weight and a screen that makes shopping suggestions and gives promotional offers.
The cart is being tested at a store in the Cincinnati area, where Kroger is based.
