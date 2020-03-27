LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger warehouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the employee worked at a Kentucky Distribution Center on Nelson Miller Parkway and has not been there for several days.
"The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority," the news release states. "The distribution center has been thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized. We are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site."
Kroger officials say they continue to follow guidelines from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC, to sanitize its stores.
