LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1-year-old was killed and an 11-year-old severely injured when a home went up in flames in Adair County.
It happened early Monday morning on Slick Rock West Road. Firefighters responding to the scene were told there were three people inside the home.
An 11-year-old girl and 61-year-old woman were both airlifted to different hospitals. Kentucky State Police said the 11-year-old had severe burns. KSP said the 61-year-old woman made it out of the building but did not provide any information about her injuries.
Police say the 20-month-old boy was found inside the home and died at the scene.
There's no word on what caused the fire, but officials don't think it was intentional.
