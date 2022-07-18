LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in a car crash Sunday in LaRue County, Kentucky State Police said Monday.
KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the 1900 block of Bardstown Road, about 3 miles from Hodgenville, around 10:15 p.m.
Robert Wilson, 32, was traveling south on Bardstown Road in a 2009 Chrysler 300 when police said the Elizabethtown man crossed the center line and into the path of a 2008 Dodge Charger, which was driven by Tessie McNear, 34, from Hodgenville.
Police said a passenger in Wilson's vehicle, 34-year-old Victoria Sharp of Lebanon, died at the scene. A passenger in McNear's vehicle, 41-year-old Carla Parker of Sonora, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin, where she died.
Wilson and McNear were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital for life-threatening injuries. KSP said a juvenile passenger in McNear's vehicle was taken to Baptist Health Hardin to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.