LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police made an arrest after receiving a complaint in reference to a sexual assault claim in Carroll County.
After a KSP detective conducted an investigation that included multiple interviews, Melvin Davis of Worthville, Kentucky, was arrested.
The 66-year-old was charged with one count of third-degree rape and one county of third-degree sodomy.
KSP said the alleged victim was reported to be a 16-year-old girl.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 5 Detectives.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.