Melvin Davis.jpg

Melvin Davis. (Courtesy of the Carroll County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police made an arrest after receiving a complaint in reference to a sexual assault claim in Carroll County.

After a KSP detective conducted an investigation that included multiple interviews, Melvin Davis of Worthville, Kentucky, was arrested.

The 66-year-old was charged with one count of third-degree rape and one county of third-degree sodomy.

KSP said the alleged victim was reported to be a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 5 Detectives.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags