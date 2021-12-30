LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has released new information about what happened when an officer shot and killed a man in Elizabethtown.
KSP says Elizabethtown Police officer Detrick Cooper noticed a suspicious vehicle off Nightingale Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11.
He found 29-year-old Christopher Sterusky of Radcliff in the car.
As the officer tried to verify Sterusky's identity, he says Sterusky became uncooperative, which led to a struggle. During the scuffle, KSP says Sterusky pulled out a knife and tried to stab Cooper, who then shot him.
Sterusky died at the scene.
Cooper was put on administrative leave for two weeks. He has been with the department for six years.
KSP is still investigating and will determine whether the shooting was justified.
