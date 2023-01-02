LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30.
According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
A preliminary investigation showed that a truck was traveling west and hit 73-year-old Jimmie Cain, who was walking in the westbound lane.
Cain was transported to University Hospital where he later died.
The investigation remains ongoing.
