LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Kentucky State Police have released more details after a shoplifting suspect was gravely wounded by officers after he allegedly killed a police K-9 in Bullitt County late Wednesday night.
It started around 9 p.m. at a Dollar General store in Lebanon Junction, according to a news release from KSP. That's where police responded to a report of a shoplifter. When officers arrived the suspect was standing outside the store "armed with a firearm." He began shooting at officers before taking off on foot.
WDRB News Alert: Police in Lebanon Junction have parts of Oak St near Main blocked off as part of a KSP officer-involved shooting investigation. Details are limited but the scene spans several blocks. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BIqs8GLFrd— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) March 10, 2022
K-9 Officer Dash was sent after the suspect, who was hiding nearby. As K-9 Dash was "attempting to restrain him, the individual discharged his firearm and struck the K-9." That's when "officers from the Shepherdsville Police Department and Bullitt County Sheriff's Office returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times."
Dash died from his injuries.
Officers administered first-aid to the suspect until EMS arrived. He was taken to University Hospital in Louisville where he was treated for "life-threatening injuries."
There's no word on the suspect's current condition. His name has not yet been released.
The flag at the Shepherdsville Police Department is at half staff to honor K-9's sacrifice.
"He absolutely did his job," said Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin. "Both of them. Apprehension and like I said, we're not talking about a police funeral today which is bad enough. He did his job."
Chief McCubbin says Dash did not have his body armor on at the time because there wasn't time to put it on him, but believes the armor likely would not have made a difference.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
