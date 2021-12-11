LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for a Graves County inmate who was assigned to a work release at the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.
According to KSP, Francisco Starks, 44, is approximately 5 foot, 11 inches and 240 pounds. The Black male was working at the candle factory at the time of its collapse.
KSP says after the collapse of the factory, Starks was rescued and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. After being treated and released, Starks walked away from the hospital.
KSP was notified around around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Starks was incarcerated at the Graves County Jail on the charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property.
