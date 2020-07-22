LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Police trooper has been suspended for five days without pay after police wrongfully detained a couple in a case of mistaken identity.
Trooper Jack Gabriel was suspended after KSP said the "application of force was inappropriate for the situation, and in violation of KSP's courtesy protocols and appropriate conduct standards."
Gabriel was part of a team that detained Gage Slone and Elena Perez on June 9 outside of Chase Bank on Richmond Road in Lexington.
The couple claims they were roughed up and injured while Slone tried to cash savings bonds given to him by a relative.
Lexington Police said they were looking for someone else who had visited six Chase Bank locations that day and tried to cash counterfeit bonds.
Lexington Police acknowledged officers detained the wrong people, according to a story by LEX18.
"Lexington Police recognizes that Mr. Slone and Ms. Perez had an unusual and alarming encounter with police,” LPD said. ”We regret any fear, anxiety, and injuries this incident caused them.”
The couple’s attorney said he plans to sue LPD and KSP alleging police brutality.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and LEX18. All Rights Reserved.